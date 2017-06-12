‘Cross River’ll insure its assets, investments’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'Cross River'll insure its assets, investments'
The Nation Newspaper
CROSS River State Governor Benedict Ayade has promised to insure the state's investments and assets. Ayade made the pledge while declaring open the Chief Executive Officers Retreat of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) in …
The role of insurance is to mobilise and redistribute wealth, says Akinboye
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!