Cruyff: Bosz Is A Fighter Like Guardiola

Jordi Cruyff believes Peter Bosz shares similarities with Manchester City manager, Guardiola and will be successful at Dortmund.

Bosz was named Dortmund manager after the sacking of Tuchel. He led Ajax to the Europa League final.

The former Ajax manager often talks of Guardiola and the attacking football of Johann Cruyff. And Jordi believes he joined the right club in Dortmund.

“I’m proud of him,” Cruyff told Sport1. “It makes me happy to see a coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv make it to the top.

“Peter has earned it and I am tremendously pleased that we have been part of his journey to Dortmund. Twelve months ago he was our coach.

“I think he and Dortmund fit together. Their current players definitely fit into his philosophy. I’m convinced he will succeed in Dortmund because he is a passionate fighter.

“He doesn’t like long balls, but the quick short game. He likes his team to put others pressure and then retrieve the ball immediately after losing it. He loves dominant football and wants to win.

“Bosz is a bit like Guardiola. He has a strong winning mentality and always sticks to his principles. He often told me: ‘We play to win, we play attacking football, we play pressing.’ He has the tools and the philosophy that my father had, too.

“With certainty Peter a coach who always gives a little time and space for developments and needs itself, so the team can adjust to what he wants. If the players have made their own, it is nice to see.”

