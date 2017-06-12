CryptoPing Announces Subscription-Based Services and Adds Trading Analysis of Yobit Exchange.

CryptoPing’s new subscription-based services will be available soon after the ICO ends.

The main advantages of subscription over free tier are:

• Immediate signal delivery

• More data in signals

• Availability of whitelists, blacklists and other ways to filter coins

• Signal sensitivity personalization

• Signal frequency personalization

• History of signals and price performance for each coin in a user’s dashboard

• Early access to new features

• Access to an upcoming social trading platform

The project has been in beta-testing since March and now it has more than 22,000 active users. More than 1,500 people have invested in crowdsale. CryptoPing’s ICO is very attractive for investors since token prices will be constantly increasing due to limited supply and user base expansion. Subscriptions will be paid in PING tokens. Developers want to ensure that token prices remain high, and there are plans to burn 75% of subscription fees during 6 months after subscription is introduced, and 25% of fees for a year after that.

On June 12, a new exchange – Yobit – was added to CryptoPing’s signals. The service also supports Bittrex, Poloniex, and Cryptopia. Yobit was chosen because many highly volatile altcoins are traded there, which CryptoPing’s bot is aimed to analyze.

The bot uses market watching and analysis algorithms to sends signals to traders to help them weigh the market changes and make trading decisions.

Signals sent by the bot include: information on the coin ticker, the cryptocurrency exchange that initiated the signal, trading volumes, exchange rates, and coin market capitalization. CryptoPing is already supported by Telegram and is soon to appear in Slack.

The ICO began on May 25th and has attracted more than 1,500 participants who have already invested over 250 BTC. The ICO ends at midnight (00.00 UTC) 25 June 2017.

