CryptoPing announces subscription-based services and adds trading analysis of Yobit exchange.

CryptoPing’s new subscription-based services will be available soon after the ICO ends. The main advantages of subscription over free tier are: Immediate signal delivery More data in signals Availability of whitelists, blacklists and other ways to filter coins Signal sensitivity personalization Signal frequency personalization History of signals and price performance for each coin in a … Continue reading CryptoPing announces subscription-based services and adds trading analysis of Yobit exchange.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

