Cultist trained me how to kill,man confesses to Police ( Read full story )

The Lagos State Rapid Respond Squad has arrested a 27-year-old well-trained killer identified as Nurudeen Kazeem also known as Onyabo, the suspect is reportedly well-known and feared by the residents of LASU–Iyana Iba axis as a member of the Eiye confraternity. According to a report by police PRO, Malik Nasir, the notorious killer was reportedly …

The post Cultist trained me how to kill,man confesses to Police ( Read full story ) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

