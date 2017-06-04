Pages Navigation Menu

Customs begins online auction of seized goods July 1

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that it would begin auction of seized and condemned goods to qualified persons on July 1, 2017. Customs said it is reopening the suspended auction scheme after about 18 months following successful test running of the new electronic auction portal. The information was announced on its website at the […]

