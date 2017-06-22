Customs destroys N83.3m poultry products

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, has destroyed 4,118 cartons of expired foreign poultry products with a Duty Paid Value of N83.3 million smuggled into the country.

The items intercepted in Owerri were transported in a 40-foot container.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Amajam Bukar, who disclosed this, said his men seized the prohibited items following a tip-off in Owerri.

He said: “Importation of frozen poultry products is illegal and we are calling on the public not to patronise such products because they are harmful to health.

“Importers of such items should desist and channel their resources to legal imports to grow the economy. The unit with, the aid of other security agencies such as National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Nigeria Police, worked together to secure the seizure.”

The post Customs destroys N83.3m poultry products appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

