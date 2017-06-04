Customs FOU zone ‘A’ strengthens enforcement capacity

By Udeme Clement

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has strengthened its enforcement capacity to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the rage against smuggling in the zone.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the Command is strengthening its operational capacity through the initiative of the new Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, who just took over the affairs of FOU, after his outstanding records of enforcement at Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ Owerri.

Uba is ready to build on the performance of FOU zone ‘A’ in the areas of core Customs functions, with a view to stimulating economic growth and development.

It could be recalled that in the first quarter of 2017, FOU Zone A, intercepted a truck loaded with 661 pump action riffles, which attracted the attention of the whole country. The truck with registration number BDG 265 XG conveying 1x40ft container with Number: PONU/825914/3 was intercepted along Mile 2, on the Apapa-Oshodi express-way in Lagos, and three suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal importation of the arms into the country.

