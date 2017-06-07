Pages Navigation Menu

Customs handover 2 containers of pirated drugs to NAFDAC

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria Customs Service NCS, has handed over two containers of pirated films and restricted drugs to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control NAFDAC. Comptroller Lami Wushishi, the Customs Area Controller, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command, handed over the consignments to NAFDAC at the premises of the command. She said that the two […]

