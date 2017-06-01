Customs hands over 2 suspected stolen Range Rover sport cars to Interpol

By Godfrey Bivbere

Tin-can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday handed over two suspected stolen Range Rover Suv cars to Interpol.

Customs Area Controller, CAC, of the Command, Comptroller Bashar Yusuf, during the hand over disclosed that the interception was sequel to intelligence report from Interpol. He stated that the vehicles loaded in a 1x40ft container Number. UACN 548368\1 was imported from Washington D.C in the United States of America and declared as Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Cruiz with some bicycles.

Uche Ejesieme, Public Relations Officer of the Command in a statement made available to Vanguard, noted that the CAC stated that based on the intelligence made available to Customs from Interpol, all consignments from the United States were placed on high surveillance to ensure that the suspected container is tracked.

“The vessel was monitored from the port of loading to Tin-can Island Port and was intercepted on arrival at the Tin-can Island Port”. The vehicles are Gold coloured Range Rover Suv 2014 with Chasis No.SALGS2VFGEA126188 and one black coloured Range Rover Suv 2015 with Chasis No. SALGS37FOFA239330.

Speaking while handing over, the controller expressed the deep commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to partner and share intelligence with all agencies both foreign and local in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration and synergy.

Generally speaking, he was emphatic that the interception will portray the country in good light considering the concerted effort of the service in ensuring that the exhibits were tracked. He reiterated the need for Nigerians to desist from acts capable of bringing the country to disrepute, particularly in this era of Information Technology where interception of this nature will be Internet based. He vowed that the Nigeria Customs Service will resist any attempt by any individual or organization to use Nigeria as a conduit pipe for illicit transactions and noted that Interpol Nigeria will subject the vehicles to due diligence investigation through the Courts and will eventually use their internal mechanisms for repatriation of the vehicles to the United States.

The post Customs hands over 2 suspected stolen Range Rover sport cars to Interpol appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

