Customs intercept contraband valued at N334m – The News

Posted on Jun 14, 2017


Customs intercept contraband valued at N334m
The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ikeja says it intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N334 million between April 1 and June 12. The command said it also recovered N273.6 million from duty payments …
Ikeja Customs intercepts 384 parcels of Indian hemp from GhanaNigeria Today

