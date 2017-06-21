Customs intercepts 152 contrabands, arrests 10

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has arrested 10 suspects in connection with 152 different seizures between April and June 2017.

The Controller, FOU Zone A, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, who revealed this recently said the 152 seizures comprises of vegetable oil, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, Indian hemp, used tyres, and various general merchandise.

Besides, he declared the seizure of about 384 parcels of Indian Hemp from Ghana. The contraband, concealed inside six bales of second hand clothing was said to have been intercepted along Iyana-Ipaja road based on information.

Garba said the suspect and the content will soon be handed over to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He said the Unit recovered a Duty Paid Value of N607.7 million from intercepted contraband and interventions on duty payment/Demand Notices on general goods that tried to beat the system from the airports, seaports and border stations under the guise of false declaration, transfer of value and short-change of duty payment meant for the Federal Government of Nigeria within the month of April to June 12th, 2017.

He explained: “In the spirit of inter-agency relationship, the suspect concerning the seized Indian hemp will be handed over to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.

“We also seized five containers based on information and after physical examination. This containers contravention Customs law by means of false declaration and breach of import prohibition list by trade.

“A breakdown of the five containers seized are: one 1x40ft container with number ACLU967372/1 containing 2,322 pieces of used tyres and two unit of used vehicles. A 1x40ft container with number CMAU437648/0 containing 2,660 pieces of used tyres.

“The third, a 1x40ft container with number CMAU717109/9 contains 170 cartons of piston ring compressor. The fourth, a 1x20ft container with number TGHU141216/5 contains 12 pallets of general calcium/vehicle batteries of 108 pieces per pallet.

“The fifth, a 1x40ft container with number TCLU753359/2 contains log of unprocessed rough wood ready for export.”

Garba said the act of false declaration falls under section 46 (f) of CEMA Cap C45 LFN 2004 which is tantamount to outright seizure.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News and World Headlines – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

