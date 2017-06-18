Customs seizes security vehicle, 6,600 machines

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’ Owerri, has intercepted a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon bullet Proof car with a Duty Paid Value, DPV, of N74.2million, smuggled into the country illegally.

The Command also seized a 40ft container along Aba/Eleme road with 6,600 sewing machines, 3,080 sewing machine motor, 47 pieces of empty gas cylinder, 19 pieces of gas stove, 9,900 packets of measuring tape, 1,080 bundles of PVC package and 320 scissors with DPV of N111.5million, imported into the country without payment of import duty to government.

The Customs Area Controller of the Unit, Comptroller Amajam Bukar Alhaji, disclosed this, explained that the items seized were in contravention of the law with some of the infractions bordering on false declarations and deliberate attempts to evade duty payment.

According to him, “The Command within just one month intercepted, 1,591 used tires with the DPV of N14,378,400 and 3,889 bags of rice with DPV of 101,478,000. Their means of conveyance include a Volkswagen bus, Volvo truck, Ford Transit bus, a truck and Mercedes Benz lorry all with a DPV of N19,740,300. Other items include 380 cartons of soap with DPV of N10,093,009, and a Nissan Almera with DPV of 4,725,000, bringing the amount of total DPV on seized items to N261,987,009. The Unit also made underpayments recovery of N10,646,477 for the month of May” .

He added, “Other items in detention pending investigations include a container of 1,401 rolls of fabric with DPV of N14,100,000, assorted cars such as 2016 Toyota Prado Jeep with DPV of N25,658,201, a 2013 Toyota Prado Jeep with DPV of N17,349,647, a 2011 Toyota Prado Jeep with DPV of N74,250,000, a 2010 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon Bullet Proof, 2008 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and 2016 Range.

The post Customs seizes security vehicle, 6,600 machines appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

