Cynthia Morgan insists Dammy Krane’s Arrest is God’s Way of correcting Him

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian singer/songwriter Cynthia Morgan has joined the list of celebrities to have expressed their opinion on the Dammy Krane arrest. The singer took to her Instagram page to put up a photo of the “Amin” crooner with the caption: The deep ones know this is your redeem prize… Someone get him a bible in there… […]

The post Cynthia Morgan insists Dammy Krane’s Arrest is God’s Way of correcting Him appeared first on BellaNaija.

Hello. Add your message here.