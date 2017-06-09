DA and EFF take State Capture fight to courts – iAfrica.com
DA and EFF take State Capture fight to courts
Opposition parties have taken the fight against State Capture to the courts as both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have laid criminal charges against parties involved. The DA has focused its charge on Deputy …
