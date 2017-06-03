DA suspends Helen Zille over colonial tweets – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
DA suspends Helen Zille over colonial tweets
Eyewitness News
The DA leader says the party's Federal Executive Committee has resolved to suspend Zille from any political activity till the disciplinary process is done. Premier of the Western Cape Helen Zille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN. Helen Zille · Democratic …
WATCH: Zille suspended from DA over tweets – remains premier
Helen Zille suspended; refuses to apologise for comments
South Africa's main opposition suspends ex-leader Zille after colonialism tweet
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!