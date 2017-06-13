Presidency tells Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Presidency tells Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond
P.M. News
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the first ever 300 million dollars Diaspora bond. Dabiri-Erewa, who made the call on Monday in Abuja in a statement by …
Nigeria floats $300m first ever Diaspora bond
Governor Ibikunle Amosun's daughter to wed Abike Dabiri-Erewa's son
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!