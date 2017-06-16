Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Daddy Freeze Talks on Whether Notorious Kidnapper Evans Should Implicate His Wife

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

OAP Daddy Freeze has taken to his Instagram page to share his views on whether notorious kidnapper, Evans should implicate his wife since they were both in the business together. He shared photos of the kidnap kingpin with the following words. “Guys lets be very honest, will you implicate your wife if you were in …

The post Daddy Freeze Talks on Whether Notorious Kidnapper Evans Should Implicate His Wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.