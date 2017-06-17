Daddy Freeze Wades Into the Evans Saga With An Interesting Question – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Daddy Freeze Wades Into the Evans Saga With An Interesting Question
Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has asked a question concerning Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans who revealed his wife helps him collect his ransom sometimes. He asked: “Guys lets be very honest, will you implicate your wife if you were in Evan's shoes?
Evan's wife denies any knowledge of his criminal activities
