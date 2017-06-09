Daily egg intake reduces chance of stunted growth, underweight in babies

Feeding an egg each day to children helps healthy growth in babies, a study has found.

The latest independent research by Washington University suggests eating an egg a day prevents babies becoming stunted or underweight.

It has another beneficial effect too in that babies fed them were found to eat less sugary food.

Babies fed a daily egg between the ages of six-nine months also had higher levels of important nutrients such as vitamin B12 in their blood, compared to those who were not regularly eating eggs.

The study, ‘Eggs in Complementary Feeding and Growth,’ was published online June 6 in the journal Pediatrics.

