Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Manchester United transfer target Ivan Perisic may not leave Inter Milan this summer. The Croatian winger is liked by Luciano Spalletti, who is expected to be confirmed as the club’s next manager shortly. To raise the money they would have received for selling the winger, the Italian giants are set to move on Andrea Ranocchia, Jeison Murillo, Marcelo Brozovic and Ever Banega. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are drawing up a list of replacements should long-time Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci depart this summer. The Italian champions have shown interest in Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij, but Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos remains an option. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ricardo Rodriguez is set to have a medical and will soon be announced as an AC Milan player. The Swiss left-back arrived at Malpensa Airport yesterday and stated: “I’m happy to be here, come on AC Milan.” (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spain

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin will confirm his desire to leave for Barcelona in a discussion with Arsene Wenger this week, opening up the possibility for negotiation between the two clubs. The La Liga giants have long needed a quality right-back, and they see the 22-year-old as a primary target. (RAC 1)

New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is also on the lookout for fast and incisive wingers, with Douglas Costa emerging as a potential addition. The Brazilian endured a difficult 2016/17 campaign with Bayern Munich and could leave for a transfer fee of around €25m (£21.8m). (Sport)

Real Madrid is now Aymeric Laporte’s preferred destination. The Athletic Bilbao centre-back has been linked to Manchester City, but he was so impressed with Los Blancos’ 4-1 Champions League win over Juventus that he may instead opt for a move to the Spanish and European champions. (Don Balon)

Newcastle United transfer target Ruben Semedo may soon be on the move to Spain, with Villarreal close to agreeing a €14m (around £12m) with Sporting Lisbon for the Portuguese centre-back. Semedo would likely be brought in to replace Mateo Musacchio, who recently left for AC Milan. (Marca)

Germany

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain over a summer move, and Borussia Dortmund have already begun identifying possible successors up front. One is Argentine hitman Lucas Alario, who has scored 13 goals for River Plate this season. (Sport Bild)

Southampton are interested in former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel. Claude Puel is expected to leave the Premier League side this summer, and the German is seen as an ideal candidate to replace him. (Sport Bild)

France

Barcelona are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, according to Blaugrana centre-back Samuel Umtiti. “Ousmane and I make a lot of fun out of each other, and I know the club is interested in his profile,” Umtiti said. “Of course, all the parties need to come to an agreement, but Ousmane would do us the world of good with his qualities.” (L’Equipe)

As Marseille are looking to strengthen their defence this summer, Barcelona’s Jeremy Mathieu and Bacary Sagna, who has been released by Manchester City, have emerged as possible signings. (L’Equipe)

