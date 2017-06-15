Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Pep Guardiola is making moves to strengthen his midfield, and Toni Kroos could be in his sights. The two worked together during their time at Bayern Munich and, if the manager gets his wish, they may reunite at Manchester City. (Don Balon)

Alvaro Morata’s representative, Juanma Lopez, spent time in the Real Madrid club offices yesterday in an attempt to expedite his client’s departure. Morata has been a long-running Manchester United transfer target and a deal could be struck as the player wants more game time. (Marca)

Marco Verratti has reportedly told friends that it is ‘now or never’ this summer as he looks to force through a dream move to Barcelona. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been heavily linked to the Catalan giants in recent weeks. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton target Sandro Ramirez may leave Malaga this summer, but the Spanish side have already spent several weeks working out a plan for the future without the Spain under-21 striker. They have identified Swansea City centre-forward Borja Baston as a possible replacement. (AS)

Italy

AC Milan are hoping to bolster their attack further after the recent signing of Andre Silva from Porto. And, while they consider Fiorentina’s €30million valuation of Nikola Kalinic to be too high, they may still move for Arsenal target Andrea Belotti. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea are willing to pay over £50million for Kalidou Koulibaly, but Napoli are not interested in selling their star centre-back at any price. The Italian side want to keep their squad together for a serious assault on the Serie A title next season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Gianluca Lapadula may leave AC Milan for the Premier League this summer, with newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion keen on the striker. Everton are also said to be interested in the player, as well as his team-mate M’Baye Niang, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford (Calciomercato)

Lazio are on the lookout for potential successors to Lucas Biglia in the defensive midfield role, and Maxime Gonalons has emerged as an option. The Frenchman’s contract with Lyon expires next year, but he could depart this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian are seemingly the only club able to meet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s salary demands. The Borussia Dortmund striker has been linked to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, among others, and could move on this summer. (Kicker)

Bayern Munich may not move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, as has been widely speculated of late. Instead, the German champions will focus on Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco. They are also keen on 17-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt. (Sport Bild)

Following their dismissal of Claude Puel, Southampton have been linked with Thomas Tuchel. The highly rated German manager is available following his departure from Borussia Dortmund in May. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has agreed personal terms with Juventus. Following the signature of Serge Gnabry, the Brazilian was set to play a lesser role at the Allianz Arena. All that is left to do is for the two clubs to agree a transfer fee for the winger. (Bild)

France

As they look to reinforce their attack for the 2017/18 campaign, Marseille are intent on bringing in former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli. The Italian found his best form in Ligue 1 with Nice last season, but his contract is up this summer. (Le10Sport)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

