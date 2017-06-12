Dakore Egbuson, Bolanle Olukanni, Denola Grey | See all the stars at the Isoken African Royalty-themed premiere – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Dakore Egbuson, Bolanle Olukanni, Denola Grey | See all the stars at the Isoken African Royalty-themed premiere
YNaija
Nollywood stars showed up at the premiere of Isoken in gorgeous, dazzling outfits staying true to the African theme. Produced by Jade Osiberu, the movie features some of the industry's best, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Funke Akindele, Joseph Benjamin, …
