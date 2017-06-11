Pages Navigation Menu

Dalung calls emergency meeting over Eagles’ loss to S/Africa

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, is to hold an emergency meeting with the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, an official has said. Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, the minister’s Special Assistant (Media), said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that the meeting would hold in the Minister’s conference room at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is coming on the heels of the Super Eagles’ 0-2 loss to visiting Bafana Bafana at Uyo on Saturday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

