Dalung cautions Technical Committee, summons Rohr

The Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung has charged the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure that the Technical Committee of the federation synergizes with the coaching crew of the Super Eagles.

The Minister gave the charge at a meeting with the Technical committee of the NFF, today in Abuja, following the 0-2 loss of the Super Eagles to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo last weekend.

At the meeting, both parties identified the problems of the team which included the disconnect between the Technical committee and the coaching crew. The Minister said the team’s success is a collective responsibility of the the Technical committee and the coaching crew.

“This Technical committee has what it takes to develop our indigenous football and this can be achieved when there’s a synergy between coach and the Technical committee. You must go back to tradition because you have veered off track. Football is team work and it is the responsibility of the Technical committee to plan the team’s game, monitor and execute it with the coaching crew.”

Responding, Chairman of the committee Barrister Chris Green apologized to the Federal government and Nigerians for the poor outing and promised that the committee will work hard to overturn the result in their next game.

“Our intention was not to lose the game. The Technical department is the engine room of the federation. We have figured out our problems and we will tackle it head on before our next game.” Green said.

Another meeting between the Minister and the Technical committee including the Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr has been scheduled for June 20, 2017.

Those in attendance were Barrister Chris Green, Bitrus Bewerang, Ahmed Fresh Yusuf, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, Christian Chukwu, Garuba Lawal, Mutiu Adepoju, Victor Ikpeba and Barrister Danladi Sunday.

The post Dalung cautions Technical Committee, summons Rohr appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

