Dalung, Christian clerics, break Ramadan Fast with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Kaduna – The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung on Monday led a group of 10 clerics to participate in the breaking of Ramadan fast at the Kaduna residence of a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

Speaking at the occasion, Dalung said the aim of the visit was to promote religious tolerance.

“This is the fifth year we have been coming to Kaduna with many Christian clerics from northern Nigeria, to breakfast with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi at his residence, to promote peace and encourage religious tolerance.

“This will show Nigerians that we are all created by one God and Adam and Eve are our original parents,” he said.

According to him, this year’s Ramadan season recorded huge success in view of the encouraging participation of various Christian and other non- governmental organizations in Nigeria and some parts of African countries.

The minister then called on the Muslims scholars to keep praying for lasting peace and rapid development of the country, especially in this trying period.

In his remarks, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna , said they were in Bauchi’s residence to show solidarity with Muslims in the Holy month.

“We use the Ramadan season to boost inter-religious harmony and preach the message of peace and unity among Muslims and Christians.

“We also use the period to feed prison inmates, orphans, the less privileged and Internally Displaced Persons, to show them love,” he said.

Responding, Sheikh Bauchi called on scholars from the two faiths to pray for peace and unity of the country, as well as for leaders to succeed in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He expressed optimism that in spite of the various challenges, Nigeria would remain one indivisible entity.

The post Dalung, Christian clerics, break Ramadan Fast with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

