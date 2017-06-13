Dalung, Christian clerics, break Ramadan Fast with Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung on Monday led a group of 10 clerics to participate in the breaking of Ramadan fast at the Kaduna residence of a prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. Speaking at the occasion, Dalung said the aim of the visit was to promote religious tolerance. “This is […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

