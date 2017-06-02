Dalung warns against antielection activities

THE MINISTRY of Youth and Sports says it has come to its notice that some former Presidents of dissolved boards of sports federations are planning to undermine the laid down process for the forthcoming elections into National Sports Federations and has advised all contestants to abide by the rules and guidelines adopted by stakeholders of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

