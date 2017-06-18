Damaged Jebba-Mokwa rail bridge will be ready within two weeks – NRC – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Damaged Jebba-Mokwa rail bridge will be ready within two weeks – NRC
The Nation Newspaper
Mr Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC),says the corporation has set to complete the repair of the damaged rail bridge at Tatalabu Village along the Jebba-Mokwa rail line within the next two weeks. Okhiria told the …
