Damaged Jebba-Mokwa rail bridge will be ready within two weeks – NRC

Mr Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC),says the corporation has set to complete the repair of the damaged rail bridge at Tatalabu Village along the Jebba-Mokwa rail line within the next two weeks.

Okhiria told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the bridge, damaged by downpour between Jebba and Mokwa, had been affecting the movement of train services from Lagos to Kano since June 6.

“We are trying our best to restore the situation because we will be losing no less than N50 million within the two weeks the repair works will last,” he said.

The NRC boss said that the corporation had put in place necessary machinery aimed at correcting the faults which he estimated would cost about N5 million.

According to him, this will restore the normal train services along the route.

Okhiria said that wet-season-patrol team had been put together to work on the track and identify other faulty areas.

He said that technicians from the corporation had also been deployed in the affected area to prevent further expansion.

The managing director said that the corporation had also started comprehensive repair on the bridge to restore normal rail services along the Lagos to Kano route.

NAN reports that the Lagos to Kano railway service was disrupted following the destruction of a bridge at Tatalabu Village between Jebba and Mokwa in Kwara following a heavy rainfall.