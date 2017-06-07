Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane: Affidavit reveals singer was arrested with seven credit cards

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Complaint/Arrest Affidavit for Nigerian pop singer Dammy Krane and one Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilonchowu, who both allegedly hired a private jet with stolen credit cards has been released online. It explained how and why Krane and the co-defendant were arrested for grand theft, credit card forgery and identity theft. According to the affidavit, both defendants […]

