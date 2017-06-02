Dammy Krane Arrested in the US for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Fraud

Dammy Krane has been arrested in the United States today, Friday 2nd of June, for grand theft allegations, credit card fraud and identity theft. He is currently being held in jail at the Miami Dade County Corrections as he waits to meet his bond requirements. His details have been updated onto the US jail base […]

The post Dammy Krane Arrested in the US for Grand Theft, Credit Card & Identity Fraud appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

