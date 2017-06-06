Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane CDQ, MasterKraft throw shade at jailed singer – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Reports Afrique News

Dammy Krane CDQ, MasterKraft throw shade at jailed singer
Pulse Nigeria
CDQ didn't leave it there he went on to troll the singer calling his mugshot a photo shoot. Published: 09:22 , Refreshed: 09:30; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Dammy Krane play. Dammy Krane in the private jet. (Instagram/dammykraneofficial) …
“I put him in my prayers” – Humblesmith on Dammy Krane's Arrest | WATCHBellaNaija
Dammy Krane's ex, Cynthia Morgan hits at him, says he deserves what he gotInformation Nigeria
Eldee slams Dammy Krane over arrestTheNewsGuru
Nigerian Bulletin –Reports Afrique News –AppsforPCdaily
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.