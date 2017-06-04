Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane charged to court, may serve jail term

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane, has been charged to court on a 9-count charge, after he was arrested in Miami, United States for grand theft and credit card forgery (). It was gathered that the singer who tried to book a private jet on TapJets with a stolen card, is still in custody. TapJets also confirmed […]

