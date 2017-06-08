Dammy Krane Hits The Studio, Hours After His Release (Watch)

Embattled Nigerian singer Dammy Krane who was arrested in Miami for fraud related offenses on the 2nd of June and was release on bail few hours ago has hit the studio to produce a new song. The “Amin” crooner’s producer shared the video! Guess he wants to make money out of his messy situation. A …

