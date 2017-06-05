Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane: My son is innocent, promoter booked his flight with stolen card – Mother

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Mother of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, Elizabeth Adeola Oshodi, has insisted that her son is innocent of the allegation of theft against him. Recall that the singer was on Friday last week arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card to book a private jet in Miami, United States, US. He was arraigned on a […]

