Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane released from jail after meeting bail conditions

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian pop singer, Dammy Krane, has been released from a United States jail. The singer was released after meeting his bail conditions set at $7,500. According to an update from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Krane, who was earlier arrested for credit card fraud, pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a […]

Dammy Krane released from jail after meeting bail conditions

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.