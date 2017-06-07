Dammy Krane released from jail after meeting bail conditions

Nigerian pop singer, Dammy Krane, has been released from a United States jail. The singer was released after meeting his bail conditions set at $7,500. According to an update from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Krane, who was earlier arrested for credit card fraud, pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

