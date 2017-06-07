Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane Released on Bail, to Appear in Court June 23

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian pop singer Dammy Krane who was arrested in Miami, U.S. on allegations of Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft has been released from jail after fulfilling his bail conditions. According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Dammy Krane was released after appearing for a Nebbia Hearing on Tuesday. He was […]

The post Dammy Krane Released on Bail, to Appear in Court June 23 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.