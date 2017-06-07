Dammy Krane Released on Bail, to Appear in Court June 23

Nigerian pop singer Dammy Krane who was arrested in Miami, U.S. on allegations of Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud and Identity Theft has been released from jail after fulfilling his bail conditions. According to the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Dammy Krane was released after appearing for a Nebbia Hearing on Tuesday. He was […]

