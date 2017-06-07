Dammy Krane released on bail

Singer Dammy Krane has reportedly been released on bail having met his bail terms. Recall he was arrested on charges of grand theft in Miami, USA. Dammy, as he is sometimes called, was also assigned an attorney and is billed to appear in court in a couple of days, June 23, 2017, to be precise. …

