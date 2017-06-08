Dammy Krane : Singer apologises for Miami arrest – Pulse Nigeria
Dammy Krane : Singer apologises for Miami arrest
Pulse Nigeria
A day after he was granted bail, Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for grand theft in Miami. In a video that is less than a minute, the singer denies that he was involved in fraud. He blames the mix-up on the agent he used …
Dammy Krane: My son is innocent, promoter booked his flight with stolen card – Mother
