Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane: Tapjets Vow To Prosecute Nigerian Singer “To Fullest Extent”

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

US Private Jet Company, Tapjets, has alleged that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, used stolen credit card numbers to book one of its planes. Hide quoted text Krane was arrested by the police in Miami, US for grand theft and credit card forgery on Friday, alongside one Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu. His details have since been published …

The post Dammy Krane: Tapjets Vow To Prosecute Nigerian Singer “To Fullest Extent” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.