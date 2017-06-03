Dammy Krane: Tapjets Vow To Prosecute Nigerian Singer “To Fullest Extent”

US Private Jet Company, Tapjets, has alleged that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, used stolen credit card numbers to book one of its planes. Hide quoted text Krane was arrested by the police in Miami, US for grand theft and credit card forgery on Friday, alongside one Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu. His details have since been published …

The post Dammy Krane: Tapjets Vow To Prosecute Nigerian Singer “To Fullest Extent” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

