Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane Was Arrested With 7 Fake Credit Cards In His Wallet – US Police

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Miami-Dade Police have revealed that they found seven false credit cards in Dammy Krane’s wallet when he was arrested. You recall, Dammy was recently arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport after he used a bogus card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C. During a search on him by police authorities, according to New Miami …

The post Dammy Krane Was Arrested With 7 Fake Credit Cards In His Wallet – US Police appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.