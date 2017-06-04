Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Davido’s Special Spesh says Everybody is a Scammer & Cheat (Video)

Davido’s popular hypeman, Special Spesh has said that everyone is a scammer and a cheat.

He made the statement while reacting to Dammy Krane’s arrest for credit card fraud in the United States yesterday while threatening the initial blog that broke the news.

WE DEY TOGEDA!!!!! #JETLIFE!!!! #DIAFADA WE ARE ALL SCAMMERS EVEN YOUR FATHERS ARE SCAMMERS AND CHEATS ONCE THEY SEE D OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE

