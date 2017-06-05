Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Don’t Define Him by One Mistake – Freeze

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane in Miami, On Air Personality Freeze has called on the general public not to define the former by “one mistake.” He made this known in an Instagram post on Monday. He wrote: This gentleman is a good person. One of the most respectful young people I know. […]

The post Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Don’t Define Him by One Mistake – Freeze appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

