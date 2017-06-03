Pages Navigation Menu

Dammy Krane’s Arrest: Twitter Users List Theories

Posted on Jun 3, 2017

Following singer Dammy Krane‘s arrest in Miami, U.S., a couple of theories have emerged on social media as to what really is the case. While they are mainly unconfirmed reports, what is true is that Dammy Krane was booked by Miami-Dade County police, alongside one Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu. TapJets, an American private jet service confirmed that he […]

