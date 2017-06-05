Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dammy Krane’s Aunt Opens Up On His Arrest

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the arrest of Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel popularly known as Dammy Krane, the artiste’s aunt has reacted to his arrest and imprisonment. Recall that Dammy Krane was arrested two days ago alongside an accomplice, Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu for grand theft and credit card fraud in Miami, US. The singer was accused of allegedly…

The post Dammy Krane’s Aunt Opens Up On His Arrest appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.