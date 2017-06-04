Dammy Krane’s predicament: It takes a dragon heart to be me, he once posted on social media

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel a.k.a Dammy Krane once posted on social media that “It takes a dragon heart to be me.” That post, which he made on the 15th of December, 2015, may have come to fruition following his present predicament.

Dammy Krane was arrested in Miami, the United States, last Friday, for credit card fraud. An American private jet service, Tapjets, had reported the singer to the Police, claiming that Dammy Krane booked for their service using details of a stolen card.

According to the private jet service company, “This was why we reported the singer to the police and he was arrested for credit card fraud, grand theft and identity theft.”

“Our policy is to prosecute to the fullest extent,” the company wrote on their Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, undeterred Dammy Krane shared a post on his Twitter handle, saying, this is the time he will know his true friends. “In weird situations like this, you will start to see, who is with you and who isn’t. No fake love,” he wrote, adding, “See ehn… Understanding is a three-edged sword. Your side, my side, and the truth. Make dem talk.”

Reacting to Dammy Krane’s arrest, Special Spesh, who is the Head of Corporate Sponsorship for DMW/HKN, the record label where the singer is signed to, posted a video with the caption, “ We dey togeda!!!!! #jetlife!!!! #diafada we are all scammers even your fathers are scammers and cheats once they see the opportunity to make and gain extra dem go put head!!!!! its a Nigerian p!!!!!” Dammy is currently in jail, pending when he meets his bail requirements. Believe it or not, his post.

