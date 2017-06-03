Dammy Krane’s Throwback Tweet About Thieves

Let hope and pray its all a Rumour !!! Below a tweet made around January 2016 when Dammy krane stated that he had a problem with thieves . Source: Twitter

The post Dammy Krane’s Throwback Tweet About Thieves appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

