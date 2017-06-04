Dance the guns to silence

By Owei Lakemfa I flowed with diplomats in Abuja to celebrate Africa Day on May 25. Fifty four African countries rolled out the drums to celebrate fifty four years of African unity. In Nigeria, African diplomats had kick started the celebration with a visit to the Federal Capital School of the Blind where they donated N4.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

