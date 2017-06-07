Danfo Bus Conductor And Passenger Fight Dirty Inside Gutter in Lagos

A Video footage has emerged showing a bus conductor and a passenger fighting inside a big gutter (canal) at Ikate roundabout in Lekki, Lagos state.

The two dragged and punched each other while on-lookers watched them. They eventually got separated by police traffic wardens at the end of the video.

